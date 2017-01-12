Advertisement

Select Page

North Lake Commons to be renamed in honor of FGCU Foundation Board of Directors member

By | Jan 12, 2017 | , | 0 |

North Lake Commons to be renamed in honor of FGCU Foundation Board of Directors member
(Photo courtesy of James Greco)

North Lake Commons will be renamed following a unanimous vote held at the Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

FGCU President Wilson Bradshaw revealed the name change during the meeting.

“After very little discussion but with great enthusiasm, the Finance Board voted unanimously to name, the what is now the Commons in North Lake Village to the Dick Ackert Community Center [sic],” Bradshaw said.

North Lake Village will soon be renamed the Dick Ackert Community Center, after FGCU’s Foundation Board of Directors Chairman Richard C. Ackert.

In addition to serving on FGCU’s Foundation Board of Directors, Ackert has also served as FGCU’s chair of Financing Corporation and oversaw the development of the initial housing developments on campus.

“Dick has just been an unwavering supporter of the university, both he and his wife Sue,” Bradshaw said.

The exact date of when the name change will occur remains unknown.

Rate:

About The Author

Alexandra Figares

Related Posts

Board of Trustees move to establish honors college

Board of Trustees move to establish honors college

January 12, 2017

FGCU student to study opera in Italy

FGCU student to study opera in Italy

January 11, 2017

FGCU founding president criticizes graduation rate

FGCU founding president criticizes graduation rate

January 11, 2017

Brice Ehmig makes NowThis News top 20 people who rocked 2016

Brice Ehmig makes NowThis News top 20 people who rocked 2016

January 7, 2017

Shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, at least 5 dead

Shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, at least 5 dead

January 6, 2017

FGCU Title IX Coordinator Brandon Washington to be replaced

FGCU Title IX Coordinator Brandon Washington to be replaced

January 5, 2017

FGCU News: A Year in Review

FGCU News: A Year in Review

January 4, 2017

Gulf Coast Town Center’s Bar Louie shuts its doors after nine years

Gulf Coast Town Center’s Bar Louie shuts its doors after nine years

January 2, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews

Recent from Instagram