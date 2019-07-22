Select Page

PB hosts Marvel-themed event

PB hosts Marvel-themed event

By Nina Mendes

Although the countdown until the fall semester has begun, FGCU’s Programming Board (PB) summer committee focuses on providing entertaining events for students enrolled in classes for the remaining summer terms.

PB’s Vice President, Vanessa Kraft, lead the “Marvel Live on the Lawn” event which took place on Thursday, July 18 from 11 AM – 2 PM on the library lawn.

“This is our second year planning events for students in the summer,” said Kraft. “Marvel is a popular thing that most students seem interested in, so I thought that it would be great on the lawn.”

The 135 students in attendance participated in various superhero-themed activities.

One station contained a green screen photo booth which virtually transformed students into their favorite Marvel characters.

Popular carnival games like popping balloons with darts and a test your strength meter were also on the scene.

The attraction that captured the attention of most was the inflatable, two-person jousting ring where players would knock their opponent off a pedestal to score points.

Sweet treats inspired by Marvel heroes such as Iron Man, Captain America, and The Hulk were available for students to grab in passing.

The Shaved Ice Bar also provided complimentary, authentic Hawaiian shaved ice for the crowd.

Miniature infinity gauntlet keychains, Groot pot planters, and Marvel character wristbands were free for students to take and display their Marvel pride.

PB is planning to continue to host events like this for the remaining month left of summer vacation to engage students until the fall semester begins in August.

“We have a lot of fun events coming in the fall,” said Kraft. “We will be posting a calendar with all our events for the semester soon on our social media pages (@fgcu_pb).”

Nina Mendes

