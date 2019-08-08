PB’s “Late Night at Headpinz” likely to return

By Nina Mendes

Beat Reporter

As the remaining summer sessions draw to a close, FGCU’s Programming Board (PB) is hosting free events throughout August to hype up students for the upcoming fall semester.

The first event of the month, “Late Night at Headpinz”, took place on Thursday, August 1 at the bowling alley off of Treeline Avenue S in Fort Myers.

“One of the main things that we try to do with an event like this is to target all students,” said PB president, Kyle Grosskopf. “It’s easier to do [at this location] because Headpinz has something for everyone.”

Around 225 students checked in to the event that night, which ran from 9:00 PM-midnight. In addition to the free bowling, several other activities attracted students.

Each person received a complimentary, unlimited arcade card after they signed in with a PB member at the front door of the venue. Guests were also able to take advantage of the full access to laser tag and the Headpinz overhead ropes course.

Headpinz catered the late-night event with pizza and chicken wings for students to snack on while waiting for open lanes. Shuttles on FGCU’s main campus were provided to drive students to and from the event to accommodate those without access to a ride.

During prior semesters, PB has hosted events like this one that drew a similar turnout. Due to their success, students suggested that the organization host this event again.

“Programming Board’s goal is to provide social entertainment for students, so they have something to due during the semester,” said Grosskopf. “We decided to host this event again because it was such a hit last summer and this past spring.”

PB plans to host this event another time in the future because of its repeated success, and students can look forward to it becoming a Programming Board staple.