Police Beat: Bagpipes, drunk driving, and Uber adventures

Catching Some Rays

On Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3:56 p.m., there was a report of an alligator in front of Sugden Hall, sunbathing on the walkway. The area was canvassed by UPD, but no alligator was found.

Uber Adventures

On Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2:21 a.m., a driver made an illegal u-turn in the middle of the road and then drove up over a curb onto the sidewalk. The driver was an Uber driver who stated he had a fare on board. When asked to present his license, the Uber driver stated that he had no idea he needed one to drive.

Bagpipe Tunes

On Sunday, Jan. 22 at 1:59 p.m., there was a complaint about a person playing bagpipes in the library courtyard area.

Elevator Mystery

On Monday, Jan. 23 at 2:13 p.m., a subject called into UPD to report that they were stuck in the elevator of Garage 1. When the elevator was opened, no one was inside.

Drunk Driving

On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 9:48 p.m., a complainant called to report there was a possible drunk driver, after he had witnessed a car swerve onto the sidewalk and almost hit several students. UPD searched the area, but found nothing.

Birthday Bash

On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10:09 p.m., a complainant advised UPD of a loud party. UPD arrived on scene to find it was the residentâ€™s birthday party.

Job Fraud

On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 3:28 p.m., a complainant stated to UPD that she had applied for a job through the FGCU website but believed the job to be fraudulent. Her primary contact for employment requested she cash an enclosed check and keep ten percent for herself, while sending the rest to an address in the Philippines.

Slumber Party

On Friday, Jan. 27 at 1:19 a.m., a UPD officer found four individuals sleeping in the soccer locker room. Individuals stated they had permission to be in the room so that they would be on time for an early morning practice.