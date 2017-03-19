Police Beat: Barbed baseball bat, stolen projectors, and broken bathroom window

Kicking and screaming

On Saturday, March 4 at 4:13 a.m., a complainant called UPD stating that there was an intoxicated man screaming and banging on car windows in North Lake Village. The subject had locked himself out of his dorm room and was trying to get back in. A resident assistant then helped the subject get back into his dorm.

Barbed baseball bat

On Saturday, March 4 at 2:56 p.m., a UPD officer was advised that a subject was in front of a building in North Lake Village holding a baseball bat with barbed wire wrapped around it. The subject then hid the bat behind his back when UPD officers arrived. The subject said that he was planning on hanging it in his dorm. He was then told that he couldn’t have it in his dorm and will be taking the bat off campus.

College camping

On Sunday, March 5 at 8:27 a.m., UPD was made aware of five people camping in tents behind a residential building in North Lake Village. Those camping in the tents were the guests of a resident. The tents were then taken down.

(Stuck) in an elevator

On Tuesday, March 7 at 9:29 a.m., a complainant stated that he was stuck in an elevator in Alico Arena. He then called UPD back stating that he was able to get out, but the elevator was still not working. Work Management was then contacted, and they said that they would send someone to look at it. A UPD officer confirmed that the elevator wasn’t functioning, and that Work Management would fix the issue.

Broken bathroom window

On Wednesday, March 3 at 2:50 a.m., a complainant living in West Lake Village called UPD reporting that his bathroom window was broken from the outside. Three “bangs” were heard on the window before it broke. All residents residing in the apartment were present at the time. The complainant couldn’t see anyone outside. A report was then completed.

Uber of ecstasy

On Friday, March 10 at 12:21 a.m., a UPD officer asked for an escort due to two female students that appeared to be sick in a car travelling on the SoVi bridge. The driver was an Uber driver who was driving the girls home. After being flagged down by UPD, the second female told UPD that they had taken ecstasy.

Stolen projectors

On Friday, March 10 at 10:47 a.m., a complainant went into UPD stating that three projectors were unaccounted for in the Arts Complex. An inventory loss report was then completed. Three grey Epson Powerlite 820ONL projectors, valued at $5,000 each, were unaccounted for.

SoVi shelter

On Monday, March 13 at 6:54 p.m., a UPD officer on foot patrol on the nature trail by Eagle Hall in South Village advised that there was a makeshift shelter about 200 yards from the start of the trail. The trail is marked by signs that lead to the shelter. The UPD officer took pictures of the scene.