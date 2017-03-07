Police Beat: Bathroom break in, marijuana, and roommate revenge

Bikes Taking a Bath

On Monday, Feb. 27 at 1:29 p.m., a campus recreation employee found two bikes that had been left in the North Lake Village Waterfront Bath House. One of the bikes matched a description given by a student whose bike had been stolen earlier in February. UPD has taken the bikes into property pending further investigation.

Marijuana in Garage B

On Monday, Feb. 27 at 10:42 p.m., a complainant reported an individual was smoking marijuana in Garage B on the third floor. UPD officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Roommate Revenge

On Wednesday, March 1 at 11:55 a.m., two residents reported thefts they believed had been committed by their roommate. UPD filed a report and said they plan to investigate the incident.

Suspicious Lexus

On Thursday, March 2 at 2:23 p.m., a complainant stated that they were suspicious of a red Lexus has been sitting next to the controller’s modular every day. UPD contacted the owner and asked him to park someplace else. The owner was combative but eventually moved the vehicle.

Doggone It

On Thursday, March 2 at 8:00 p.m., a UPD officer filed a report stating that a resident had approached him in reference to twisting her ankle while playing with her dog. She stated that she did not need medical attention, and officers advised her to ice and elevate her ankle.

Vandalized Vehicle

On Thursday, March 2 at 8:54 p.m., a complainant advised UPD that his car had a dent on the bottom fender. The complainant’s car had previously been vandalized when his friends fired a paintball at the vehicle’s rear. UPD officers filed a report noting the incident and said they would review camera footage to identify the suspect.

Bathroom Break In

On Friday, March 2 at 2:17 a.m., the door leading to the restrooms of the Marketplace was found open. UPD officers investigated the scene and didn’t find anything missing. Officers suspected that someone must have used the bathroom earlier in the day.

Parking Citation

On Friday, March 2 at 8:17 p.m., an RA advised that there was someone parked in an administrative spot. UPD issued a parking citation to the vehicle.