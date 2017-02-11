Police Beat: Bike theft, drunk mama, and hotboxing

Learner’s Permit

On Friday, January 27 at 1:27 a.m., a UPD officer pulled over a vehicle for an obstructed tag. The officer then searched the vehicle due to the strong odor of marijuana. The driver was found to only possess a learner’s permit and was issued a citation for driving without a 21 or older passenger. The passengers were found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Advice from UPD

On Friday, January 27 at 5:12 p.m., a female student came to UPD to get advice about a friendship. Her friend’s boyfriend had been texting her all day and accused her of previously ending their relationship. The text history went back and forth between the two, and it seemed to be borderline harassment. The student was advised to stop texting and block the number.

Drunk Mama

At 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, UPD responded to reports of an elderly woman with blue hair and multi-colored pants wondering around the entrance to West Lake Village. The woman was visibly intoxicated. Ambulances arrived on scene, but the woman’s son arrived to take her home.

False Alarm

On Monday, January 30 at 8:58 p.m., two students flagged down staff members at the Alico Arena because they believe someone had a gun and was acting suspicious. The students pointed out the suspicious person. Two UPD officers stopped the individual and did a pat down search, but no weapons were found.

Bike Theft

On Tuesday, January 31 at 10:17 a.m., a rec center employee reported that his bike was stolen from the bike rack. A UPD officer filed a bike theft report. The bike was reportedly left unlocked, and it was valued at $150. The employee did not want anyone arrested for the theft but said he did hope to have his bike returned.

Burglarized Vehicle

On Wednesday, February 1 at 11:42 a.m., UPD arrived at Osprey Hall after a resident assistant stated that a resident believed that someone broke into her vehicle overnight. An officer was able to lift a partial print from the vehicle. A photo of a possible suspect was taken to the resident assistant to see if the subject would be recognized. An incident report was completed.

Girl Drama

On Thursday, February 2 at 12:44 a.m., a resident assistant reported to UPD that a group of approximately six girls had verbally and physically assaulted another group of residents. The three residents gave statements and signed that they did not wish to press charges. No witnesses were present at the scene.

Hotboxing

On Thursday, February 2 at 11:39 p.m., a UPD foot patrol approached a vehicle in the South Village parking garage with a cabin full of smoke. A green, leafy substance was visible on the lap of the driver as well as in a mason jar inside the car. Two subjects were inside the vehicle, but the driver admitted ownership of the 5.5 grams of marijuana and contraband.