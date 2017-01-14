Police Beat: Break in, masked men, and vaping

Locked and Loaded

UPD was called out to South Village on Dec. 31 at 10:31 p.m. due to a social media post showing a student had a gun in their room. When UPD confronted the student, she stated that it was, in fact, a real loaded firearm, and it belonged to her friend that came over earlier in the evening. The owner is a correction officer with the Florida Department of Corrections, so the student didn’t know he wasn’t allowed to have the gun on campus. The student was then briefed on the campus firearm policy.

To Party or Not to Party

On Sunday, Jan. 1, UPD was called out to West Lake Village at 11:30 p.m. because a couple got into a heated argument. The boyfriend called UPD to report that his girlfriend and him got into an argument that resulted in his girlfriend punching holes in the walls and telling him to kill himself. The fight started because she wanted to go celebrate New Year’s, and he was tired from work. The girlfriend was picked up by her sister and was advised that she was no longer allowed to stay in the dorm. Housing will be handling the damage.

Break In

An FGCU faculty member contacted UPD on Monday, Jan. 2 at 3 p.m. because she saw that someone “checked in” on Facebook at the library while it was closed. UPD confronted the subjects and asked them to leave as the library was closed. The two subjects told UPD that they saw others in the building. The officer saw that it was an adjunct staff that got in using their I.D. card.

Hit and Run

A student notified UPD on Monday, Jan. 2 at 4:48 p.m. to complain that someone hit her parked Jeep. The offending vehicle is unknown.

Welfare Check

A concerned mother called UPD on Monday, Jan. 2 at 8:25 p.m. to request a welfare check on her daughter. UPD got in contact with the student, and she informed UPD that she had already spoken to her mother.

Drugs and a Trespasser

UPD was requested to North Lake Village on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 10:01 a.m. because an RA found a small amount of green leafy substance and a grinder in a student’s bedroom. The student was not present at the time of the search, but her boyfriend was. He had a set of keys to his and his girlfriend’s dorm. The keys were turned over to housing, and he was asked to remove his items from her dorm.

Vaping is a No No

At 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in North Lake Village, an RA called UPD about 10 individuals smoking vape pens in the parking lot in front of the building. UPD arrived, asking the individuals to leave, and they refused. The subjects claimed to be guests of a housing resident. The guests were advised to leave, and the student returned to his dorm.

More drugs

A UPD officer was out on patrol on Thursday, Jan. 5, and at 4:29 a.m., he observed five individuals huddled on the North Lake Village boardwalk. When the individuals saw the patrol car, they took off running. The officer was only able to catch up to one of them. Subject admitted that he and the others were smoking marijuana and that the others were hiding in their dorm. UPD made contact with the other subjects and all admitted to smoking though no marijuana was on them. Three of the subjects are FGCU students; one is an incoming student, and the other is an FSW student. When asked why they were smoking, one answered, “It was something to do.” All subjects will be referred to the dean of the students.

Masked Men

On Monday, Jan. 9 at 1:20 p.m., a student contacted UPD about a group of five individuals who chased him and his friend from the Veteran’s Pavilion. UPD confronted the fraternity group, and they said they were practicing a skit. UPD told them not to wear their masks.