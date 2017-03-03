Police Beat: Broken elevator, drug deals, and slashed tires

Fourth Floor Drug Deal

On Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 12:24 p.m., UPD received an anonymous call in regards to a suspect drug deal taking place on the fourth floor of the library. UPD canvassed the library but was unable to locate the suspects.

Elevator Woes

On Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 8:28 p.m., two people were stuck in the Garage B elevator. UPD attempted to contact the individuals through the elevator phone, but it was clear from camera footage that they were unable to hear dispatch. UPD eventually reached the individuals, who were found to be okay.

Slashed

On Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 2:15 p.m., a complainant came into UPD stating that the tires on her car had been slashed in Garage 3. UPD was unable to review camera footage, and told the complainant that they would notify her if any information was uncovered.

Golf Cart Calamity

On Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7:01 p.m., a complainant advised UPD that someone in a black pick up truck with a red stripe threw a water bottle at her while she was on a golf cart.

Animal Control

On Thursday, Feb. 23 at 2:59 p.m., UPD received notification of an alligator sitting in the grassy area between the grassy area and the walkway of Garage 1. UPD contacted biology professors to help remove the animal.

Code Blue

On Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7:53 p.m., a complainant called on the code blue pole to state that someone had stolen his iPhone and that he was going to “bust down someone’s door.” The phone cut off before units arrived.

Skateboard Blues

On Friday, Feb. 24 at 11:40 a.m., a SOVI shuttle made a right turn while a skateboarder had a right of way. The complainant jumped off his skateboard just before the shuttle ran over the skateboard and broke it. The complainant was advised to contact Dolphin Transport.

Stolen Bike

On Friday, Feb. 24 at 3:36 p.m., a complainant’s bike was stolen from in front of the Wells Fargo ATM. UPD has not yet located the bike.