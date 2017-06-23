Police Beat: Drunk and lost, hungry bear, and late night rendezvous

False alarm

Â Â Â On Thursday, June 15 at 12:57 a.m., UPD responded to a fire-alarm call at a residence on FGCU Lake Parkway East. A resident notified officers that an individual had pulled the fire alarm outside of the building and then got into a dark Dodge Charger. The resident was unable to recognize who pulled the alarm.

Hungry bear

On Monday, June 12 at 10:18 p.m., UPD found a black bear near Palmetto Hall in South Village. Officers chased the bear back into the woods and found garbage cans by Biscayne, Everglades and Â Palmetto knocked over.

Abandoned vehicleÂ

On Monday, June 5 at 3:32 a.m., UPD officers ran information on an abandoned vehicle near Gulf Coast Town Center. Limited information was found on the owner of the vehicle, according to the police report. A parking ticket was issued, a tow notification was placed on the vehicle and the owner was called.

Drunk and lost

On Friday, June 2, a complainant notified UPD that an intern staying on the third or fourth floor of Eagle Hall was reportedly intoxicated and banging on doors. UPD responded and let the intern back into his room. The intern was locked out and did not have his wallet and keys with him, the report states.Â

Concerned Mother

On Wednesday, May 31, at 12:08 p.m. UPD responded to a welfare check when,a concerned parent called after not hearing from their daughter since 11:30 p.m. the night before, according to officers.Â According to police, the studentâ€™s phone showed her location in the woods across from the library. The student was located in her dorm. The student contacted her mother.

Late night rendezvousÂ

On Tuesday, May 30, UPD responded to a drug case while on foot patrol at 9:16 p.m. in South Village.Â Officers spotted three males, appoached them and the menÂ issued all them a notice to appear for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Armed

On Tuesday, May 30 at 1:06 a.m., UPD responded to a drug case on Ben Hill Griffin Parkway. Upon a vehicle search, officers found drug paraphernalia, marijuana, ammunition, two holsters and six magazines. The driver said he was an intern, not a student, and did not bring a weapon onto campus. A citation for speed was issued along with a notice to appear in court.

Sleeping BeautyÂ

On Friday, May 26 at 5:57 a.m., a complainant called UPD to report an older female wearing a pink shirt was asleep in the Cohen Center Ballroom. The suspect was gone when police arrived, according to reports.