Police Beat: Easter goodies, injured bird, and kitten ghosts

Drowning bike

On Monday, April 17, a father called UPD at 11: 12 p.m. asking for his son’s bike to be removed from the South Bridge Loop lake. UPD was able to retrieve the bike from the lake and return it to the owner.

Alligator on the run

On Monday, April 17 at 6:47 p.m., an alligator was found between Howard and Griffin Halls. The animal was safely returned to the pond by the Wellness Center.

Trespassers

On Monday, April 17, UPD officers found a couple in a car parked by Manatee in West Lake Village at 9:50 p.m. Officers advised the couple that they were trespassing. The couple said it wasn’t their intention to trespass, but to have sex.

Easter goodies

On Thursday, April 20, UPD officers found a debit card and a pencil pouch. The pencil pouch was found to be filled with Easter candy.

Injured bird

On Thursday, April 20 at 7:35 p.m., a complainant notified officers that a hawk had flown into his car and was twitching on the ground. A biology professor came and took care of the hawk.

Broken kickstand

On Sunday, April 23 at 11:18 p.m., a complainant notified UPD that the kickstand of his bike had been sawed off. Upon closer inspection, officers found the kick stand had fallen off on its own.

Water sampling

On Monday, April 24 at 4:56 a.m., UPD was notified that there was a person collecting water from the pond near the front entrance of South Village. The complainant believed the subject had a gun in his back pocket, but was not sure. Officers on the dayshift were notified to review camera footage to identify the subject.

Kitten ghosts

On Wednesday, April 24 at 9:33 a.m., UPD received a report that there were kittens on the second floor of Garage 3. When officers arrived, no kittens were found.