Police Beat: Fire alarms, otters and Port-a-Potty escape

On Feb. 9, a crash was reported in Garage B on the third floor. A vehicle was coming around a corner of the garage when it hit the back bumper of another vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The window of the elevator in Garage B was broken on Feb. 10, around 2:55 p.m. Officers reviewed camera footage and determined the window was hit by a golf ball.

UPD officers stopped a car near Holmes Hall for a traffic violation on Feb. 10. After the officers stopped the car, the individual inside jumped out and ran towards a construction site area nearby. The individual opened the gate of the construction and went into a Port-a- Potty. The individual was cited for trespassing in a construction site as well as a citation for parking in a handicap spot. The individual was reported to be argumentative throughout the encounter.

During a patrol of North Lake Village, UPD officers saw a vehicle in between Buildings Q and R in an area that had been closed off previously with cones and “no parking” tape. Upon closer investigation, officers noticed the vehicle had driven over the cones and that 5 males were inside. Officers conducted a vehicle search after smelling cannabis and found the driver to be in possession of 1 DAB of marijuana.

A smoke detector alarm went off in the North Lake Village Commons on Feb. 11 at 8:00 p.m. Lee Control was notified, but no flames or smoke were present. A smoke detector with a dirty outside one of the elevators was reported to be the cause.

An RA called UPD to report several individuals had been sitting in a vehicle in front of a North Lake building for almost four hours. UPD spoke to the individuals in the car and determined everything was 10-4.

A complainant called UPD to report that all the offices on the fourth floor of Lutgert were open when she arrived at work the morning of Feb. 12 at 8:17 a.m. No objects in the offices were reported missing.

On Feb. 12 at 8:59 a.m. a complainant contacted UPD to report a mother otter and her baby were trying to get out of Garage 3. UPD arrived on scene but officers were unable to locate the otters.