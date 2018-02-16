Advertisement

Select Page

Police Beat: Fire alarms, otters and Port-a-Potty escape

By | Feb 16, 2018 | | 0 |

On Feb. 9, a crash was reported in Garage B on the third floor. A vehicle was coming around a corner of the garage when it hit the back bumper of another vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The window of the elevator in Garage B was broken on Feb. 10, around 2:55 p.m. Officers reviewed camera footage and determined the window was hit by a golf ball.

UPD officers stopped a car near Holmes Hall for a traffic violation on Feb. 10. After the officers stopped the car, the individual inside jumped out and ran towards a construction site area nearby. The individual opened the gate of the construction and went into a Port-a- Potty. The individual was cited for trespassing in a construction site as well as a citation for parking in a handicap spot. The individual was reported to be argumentative throughout the encounter.

During a patrol of North Lake Village, UPD officers saw a vehicle in between Buildings Q and R in an area that had been closed off previously with cones and “no parking” tape. Upon closer investigation, officers noticed the vehicle had driven over the cones and that 5 males were inside. Officers conducted a vehicle search after smelling cannabis and found the driver to be in possession of 1 DAB of marijuana.

A smoke detector alarm went off in the North Lake Village Commons on Feb. 11 at 8:00 p.m. Lee Control was notified, but no flames or smoke were present. A smoke detector with a dirty outside one of the elevators was reported to be the cause.

An RA called UPD to report several individuals had been sitting in a vehicle in front of a North Lake building for almost four hours. UPD spoke to the individuals in the car and determined everything was 10-4.

A complainant called UPD to report that all the offices on the fourth floor of Lutgert were open when she arrived at work the morning of Feb. 12 at 8:17 a.m. No objects in the offices were reported missing.

On Feb. 12 at 8:59 a.m. a complainant contacted UPD to report a mother otter and her baby were trying to get out of Garage 3. UPD arrived on scene but officers were unable to locate the otters.

Rate:

About The Author

News Staff

Related Posts

Four FGCU students to compete in Hult Prize competition

Four FGCU students to compete in Hult Prize competition

February 15, 2018

FGCU to start first football club

FGCU to start first football club

February 14, 2018

Meet Samson, FGCU’s therapy dog

Meet Samson, FGCU’s therapy dog

February 2, 2018

Police Beat: Stolen soda, alligator crossing, and suspicious light

Police Beat: Stolen soda, alligator crossing, and suspicious light

January 25, 2018

What you need to know about this year’s flu season

What you need to know about this year’s flu season

January 25, 2018

FGCU Motor Show draws more than 200 people

FGCU Motor Show draws more than 200 people

January 24, 2018

UPD search for man behind recent “It’s OK to be white” Flyers

UPD search for man behind recent “It’s OK to be white” Flyers

January 17, 2018

For Whom The Bell Tolls

For Whom The Bell Tolls

January 17, 2018

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement