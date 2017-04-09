Police Beat: Kidnapped alligator, uninvited guests, and sign slip-up

Uninvited guests

On Thursday, March 30 at 6:06 p.m., UPD received a report that the subject was staying in a room he was not assigned to. Officers went to Osprey Hall and found that no one was there, but there was evidence of an air mattress and pillow on the floor.

Coffee talk

On Thursday, March 30 at 6:20 p.m., an RA reported a fight had broken out between two roommates in North Lake Village. The subject threw a coffee cup at the RA, but later stated it was an accident.

Buyer’s remorse

On Thursday, March 30 at 7:58 p.m., a complainant asked UPD for advice on an iPhone he had purchased off Craigslist. The complainant discovered the phone was not in the condition it was supposed to be in. Officers explained to him the concept of “buyer’s remorse” and then suggested he contact the seller.

Suspicious person

On Friday, March 31 at 11:12 a.m., a complainant called UPD stating that an older female wearing a red sweater and a backpack was walking around Cohen Center stating “he’s here.” Officers suspected the individual was intoxicated and walked the subject back to her dorm.

Kidnapped alligator

On Saturday, April 1 at 9:06 p.m., an AOC advised UPD that someone had sent her a picture through Snapchat of what looked to be an alligator in someone’s dorm. UPD officers canvassed the scene and were unable to find the alligator in the room, however they believed one individual was en route back to campus with the alligator in the trunk. The three individuals were untruthful about why they had the alligator but eventually confessed. They were issued warnings for possession of an alligator.

Alone in the woods

On Saturday, April 1 at 11:10 p.m., a complainant was on the nature trail with some friends and got lost on the way back. UPD officers went into the woods on foot and located the three subjects.

Locked out

On Sunday, April 2 at 5 a.m., UPD officers came across a vehicle in North Lake Village. Several subjects were sleeping in the car until their roommate woke up in the morning because they had been locked out.

Sign slip-up

On Monday, April 3 at 10:13 a.m., FGCU Physical Plant contacted UPD to inform officers that a vehicle had hit their sign. UPD officers filed a report and made plans to replace the sign.