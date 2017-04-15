Police Beat: Lost property, dog on the run, and alligator strikes again

Jacked up

On Tuesday, April 4 at 8:11 p.m., UPD officers lent a complainant a tire jack and assisted in helping him fix the flat tire on his vehicle.

Beer bottle meets tragic end

On Wednesday, April 5 at 11:14 p.m., two individuals in Garage B were given verbal warnings for littering. The subjects were walking down a stairwell when they saw a beer bottles on the ledge and decided to knock them off. It shattered on the first floor outside area.

Lost property

On Thursday, April 6 at 10:11 a.m., an Eagle ID and a Victoria’s Secret gift card were mailed into UPD. Officers attempted to contact owner but were unable to find her.

Dog on the run

On Friday, April 7 at 1:15 a.m., a complainant stated there was a German shepherd roaming around the outside of Griffin Hall.

Nosy neighbor

On Saturday, April 9 at 3:22 p.m., a complainant stated there was a woman with capris and a red sweater who was making her uncomfortable. The woman was holding something circular in her hand while watching the complainant and her boyfriend from the room.

Wildlife at Sugden

On Saturday, April 9 at 7:02 p.m., UPD received report that three juveniles were fishing near the Sugden Welcome Center. Officers canvassed the area and found the individuals to be a family touring the campus who were looking at wildlife.

Alligator strikes again

On Sunday, April 10 at 11:05 p.m., UPD received a call from a code blue pole in Lot 5. The individuals thought they could not hear the people on the other end very well, officers reported hearing someone say “big and scary.” Officers arrived at the scene and was informed a large alligator was sitting by the bus loop near the Cohen Center. The alligator guided back to the pond.

We didn’t start the fire

On Monday, April 11 at 10:44 a.m., officers found evidence that an unknown person had been setting small fires in the back of West Lake Village.