Police Beat: Man with a bag, alligator, and roommate scuffle

On Nov. 1, a complainant called UPD and stated there was a male outside a North Lake Village building. The complainant stated the male had been screaming for approximately 20 minutes. When UPD arrived on the scene, they found no males except one who was locked out of the building.

A complainant called UPD on Nov. 1 and reported a man they saw walking out of the woods near Eagle Hall in South Village. The complainant said the man carried a large bag, wore dark clothing and had long, straight black hair with a blonde streak going over his face. The complainant’s friend said she may have seen blood on his bag. UPD identified the man. The man told them the bag was a prop for an RA event.

On Nov. 4, a man flagged down a UPD officer and stated that children from a swim meet were throwing rocks at an alligator outside of the aquatics center. The children went back inside, but the officer found an adult with a child taking pictures of the alligator. The officer told the pair to leave the area and they complied.

The front desk of the Oak Building in North Lake called UPD on Oct. 29 to inform them of a complainant who reported that her two roommates were fighting. The subjects had a verbal altercation that included minor pushing in shoving. When both subjects were interviewed, neither wanted to press charges. Both subjects were referred to the dean of students and relocated to different housing assignments.

On Oct. 31, the Welcome Center reported that a female had passed out in garage four, but gave no description of the student and did not report which floor she was on. According to the report, she was being taken care of by female friends. UPD checked the area and found no one.