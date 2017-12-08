Police Beat: Marijuana cigarette, suspicious vehicle, and more cows

On Nov. 25, a complainant called UPD and stated that papers in her vehicle’s glove box had been taken out and were all over the place. Nothing in the vehicle was taken and the officer noted that the front right-side door does not lock. The complainant said she did not want to prosecute.

The physical plant spotted cows, two bulls and one calf, on campus on Nov. 27. UPD notified the owner who stated that he could not retrieve the cattle until later in the afternoon.

The cows were chased back into the woods by crews working near South Village’s rec field. Later in the afternoon, the owner brought his horses and dogs to round the cows up.

On Nov. 27, UPD found three females smoking a marijuana cigarette on the stairwell of Garage B in SoVi. When the three girl saw the UPD officer, they ran, according to UPD’s report. The officer was advised that the girls had moved to the north stairwell on the third level. One of the females threw the cigarette off of the garage, destroying the evidence. The officer noted that all three subjects admitted to smoking the marijuana. UPD reported all three females to the dean’s office.

On Nov. 29, UPD found a suspicious vehicle on the fifth floor of of Garage B in SoVi. The officer conducted a vehicle search due to the presence of the strong smell of marijuana. The officer noted that subject in the car was “fumbling around” with the center console. Tests for traces of marijuana proved positive. The officer found a red metal grinder and a glass water bong, which were both destroyed and discarded. The subject said he was going to smoke some marijuana to help him sleep.

UPD was notified of an alligator behind laundry room 1 in North Lake on Nov. 29. The complainant wanted the officer to determine if the alligator needed to be moved. The gator moved back to the water, and then back to its original spot. The officer determined the gator was not posing any threat to students.