Police Beat: Parking struggles, car prayers, and burnt fridge

Smoky

On Wednesday, March 22 at 9:12 p.m., a Chick-Fil-A employee called UPD and said they smelled smoke. Before calling, the employee was moving the snack fridge and a cord snapped, causing the burning smell. The Physical Plant determined it was the cooler which has now been removed.

Pass, fail or disappear

On Thursday, March 23 at 4:15 p.m., a complainant called asking for a welfare check on a student who hadn’t been to class for two weeks. The student was supposed to be grading a test for a professor during this time. UPD got in contact with the student’s mother who said that he withdrew from the school. After UPD asked for the tests, the student’s mother said she would “pass that on.”

R.I.P. bird

On Thursday, March 23, a complainant called in about a possible dead bird on the first floor of Garage 2. The bird was removed.

Take me to church

On Friday, March 24 at 12:48 a.m., UPD stumbled upon a vehicle with foggy windows and one occupant inside. When UPD made contact with the driver, he said that he was just sitting in the car praying.

Xbox is life

On Friday, March 24 at 8:36 p.m., a concerned parent called saying she hadn’t heard from her son in three days. UPD went to the dorm to check on the student who came to his room while the UPD officers were there. The student was OK and said he had been “gaming” and that his phone has not been working.

Stroll across campus

While on foot patrol on Saturday, March 25 at 3:46 a.m., UPD came in contact with two students walking between Whitaker and Seidler Halls. The students had been drinking and said they were walking to SoVi after being dropped off on campus. When asked why they were walking the wrong way, the students said they wanted to stay off of the roads. After being patted down and interviewed, they were released.

Gone fishing

On Saturday, March 25 at 6:59 p.m., UPD made contact with an individual who was fishing on the FGCU South Bridge Loop leading to SoVi. The individual was told to stop.

Parking struggles

On Sunday, March 26 at 12:04 p.m., a complainant called UPD because someone was parked in his or her reserved spot. UPD came in contact with the driver after issuing the driver a citation. The driver stated, “I don’t know why they couldn’t just park beside me.” After explaining the reserved spot’s purpose, the student reluctantly moved their car.

See ya later alligator

On Sunday, March 26 at 9:34 p.m., a complainant called into UPD that an alligator was in the roadway of FGCU Boulevard, just past the Welcome Center. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were contacted. They dispatched a trapper. The five-foot-nine-inch gator was trying to cross the road with a fish it caught. According to the FWC, the gator was run over several times and had major injuries. Because of the injuries, the gator was moved off campus.