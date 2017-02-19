Police Beat: Preachers, McDonald’s, and oil spills

Oil Spill

On Friday, Feb. 3 at 9:21 a.m., UPD officers found that, after a vehicle had broken down, approximately two gallons of oil spilled across the floor of Garage 3. Officers referred this incident to FGCU Physical Plant as a hazardous material.

Soaking up the Sun

On Friday, Feb. 3 at 3:07 p.m., a complainant called stating there was a shirtless 50-year-old male in the middle of the bus loop shrubbery. The man was reported to be walking back and forth between the plants wearing only cargo pants. The subject reported to UPD that he is from out of state and was just taking in the sun.

Hammocks in North Lake

On Friday, Feb. 3 at 8:18 p.m., an RA advised UPD officers that he had seen two people go behind the North Lake Village Housing Waterfront construction area. When UPD officers canvassed the area, the subjects reported they were simply looking for a suitable place to hang their hammock.

Locked Up

On Monday, Feb. 6 at 4:04 p.m., UPD officers found a child locked inside a silver car parked outside the Family Resource Center. The child had the car keys in hand, and unlocked the doors upon seeing officers approaching. The child was reported to be safe and healthy.

Sweet Dreams

On Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 4:03 a.m., UPD officers identified a suspicious person inside a vehicle on the top floor of Garage 2. An officer approached the car to find the subject sleeping soundly.

Conversations with the Preacher

On Thursday, Feb. 9 at 2:17 p.m., a complainant called stating a group of students out on the library lawn had surrounded “the preacher” in a heated debate about life after death. UPD reported that they would monitor the situation to ensure the safety of the group.

Two Preachers, One Bullhorn

On Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10:39 a.m., UPD officers were notified that there were two preachers near the AB Core Buildings. One preacher was reported to be using a bullhorn, while the other had a sign.

Mayhem at McDonald’s

On Friday, Feb. 10 at 2:19 a.m., UPD officers received a call from individuals reporting that several men in a white Chrysler were drunk driving and had repeatedly bumped into the car in front of them while waiting in line for McDonald’s. UPD officers arrived on the scene but could not identify the vehicle.