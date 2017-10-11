Police Beat: Rug of fire, another satisfied customer, and a double punch to the face

Bike and run

On Oct. 3, a UPD officer responded to a call that a student was injured after falling off a bike. While the officer was on his way to check on the student, UPD received another call saying that the student had actually been hit by a car. Lee Control then called and confirmed with UPD that an accident had occurred in that location. The student was sent via ambulance to Physician’s Regional Hospital in Naples.

Rug of fire

Two complainants called UPD on Oct. 3 and advised them of smoke coming from South Village’s Parking Garage B. Upon investigating, an officer found that someone had lit a rug on fire and left it to burn in front of elevator one. The officer called the fire department who taped off the area and consulted with an arson investigator. Two females gave statements. The elevator in the garage is now fully operational.

So long, long board

On Oct. 4., a complainant called UPD and requested help to retrieve his longboard from a storm drain after he had ridden it down a slope, lost control and jumped off his board. UPD requested help from the physical plant who brought a hook to remove the manhole cover. The longboard was retrieved.

A double punch to the face

A complainant called UPD on Oct. 4 to report an off-campus battery incident. The complainant reported that two female members of FGCU Greek life punched him in the face in his apartment off campus. The complainant stated that five girls were in his apartment at the time of the incident, all of whom had let themselves in without his permission while he and his roommate were out. The UPD officer referred the complainant to the Lee County Sherriff’s Office. The complainant said that he will file a police report and press charges.

Another satisfied customer

On Oct. 4, library staff notified UPD that a regular patron, who is not associated with FGCU in any way, was watching pornography on a computer in the library and began to touch himself. A staff member saw the male with his hand down his pants and reported it to a supervisor who said this wasn’t the first time this had happened. Library staff told UPD they wanted the male removed and trespassed for indecent exposure. This has been a recurring incident. The library staff will call UPD when the individual arrives. UPD is in discussion with the Dean of the Library about a system to put in place should this happen again. The individual is usually in the library until it closes around 1 a.m.