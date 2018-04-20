Advertisement

Police beat: Slashed tires, housing search, and stolen bike

By | Apr 20, 2018 | , | 0 |

On Tuesday, April 10, a complainant filed a report that someone had slashed the tires of his car in Garage B. UPD officers reviewed camera footage during the reported time frame but the cameras did not reveal anyone in the area around his car. Officers believe the damage caused to the tires was due a low tire pressure and worn side walls.

An accident in front of Garage 1 on Tuesday, April 10 at 12:00 p.m., resulted in the injury of one driver. The injured driver called 911 and received medical attention. The other driver involved in the crash suffered no injuries.

An administrative search was conducted in South Village Biscayne Hall on Tuesday, April 10, at 2:16 p.m. No residents were present when the search conducted.

Housing turned the search over to UPD officers, who identified the subject living in the dorm and arrested him for drug possession. The subject was transferred to Lee County Jail for booking.

A hit and run was reported on Tuesday, April 10 at 5:27 p.m., on Ben Hill Griffi n Parkway.

The driver of vehicle two followed after the driver of vehicle one and arrived at Homewood Suites.

A Lee County officer was dispatched to that location.

On Wednesday, April 11 at 10:46 a.m., a bike was reported stolen from outside the AB Library.

The bike is blue with a whicker basked, rear view mirror, and water bottle holder.

