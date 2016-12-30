Bicycle Pump Predicaments

On Thursday, Dec. 22 at 5:21 p.m., a complainant called UPD requesting assistance with the bicycle pump in front of McTarnaghan Hall. The complainant was unsure whether the pump was broken or if he was simply not using it correctly. A UPD officer arrived on scene to find that the air pump was missing part of its valve. Management Advising was notified and the pump has since been fully restored.

Fire Alarm Gone Wild

On Friday, Dec. 23 at 12:47 p.m., the fire alarm in Sugden Hall was activated though there was no sign of smoke in the building. In addition to the normal alarms being set off, the indoor sprinklers were also triggered. Lee County and UPD police responded to the scene and believed that the pressure washer used by the maintenance crew set off the alarm. The Physical Plant has reset the alarm and amended the problem.

Stolen Bike

On Monday, Dec. 26 at 9:58 a.m., a complainant requested assistance from UPD in locating her missing bicycle, described as a dark blue men’s Raleigh brand hybrid with a tattered seat. The complainant last saw her bike three days prior to calling UPD and noticed it had gone missing on Dec. 25 around 2:03 a.m. The bike has not yet been located.

Ghosts at the IHUB

On Monday, Dec. 26 at 8:27 p.m., a security guard called into UPD informing that she heard someone walking around at the Innovation Hub. A UPD officer arrived on scene but was unable to find anybody there.

California Dreaming

On Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 5:48 p.m., an FGCU student was pulled over by a UPD officer for a traffic stop at FGCU Lake Parkway West. When the UPD officer requested the subject’s driver’s license, the officer noticed a California fake ID falsely reporting that the subject was 22 years old. The UPD officer referred this issue to student affairs for further investigation.

After Hours Studying

On Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 4:42 p.m., a subject was located studying in Holmes Hall. The subject was given a verbal warning advising that he was not allowed in the building when classes were not in session. UPD officers found a door by the Link Atrium entrance propped open, and believed this was the door through which the subject gained entrance.

Singing Apparitions

On Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 11:06 p.m., a security guard reported hearing people singing near the Innovation Hub. A UPD officer arrived on scene, but could not hear any voices.