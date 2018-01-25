Police Beat: Stolen soda, alligator crossing, and suspicious light

An alligator tried to cross the path between Howard and Griffin Hall on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 11:35 p.m. UPD units responded to the call and the gator was escorted safely to the water. A complainant told UPD that two individuals had stolen soda from the South Village Dining Hall around 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 15. UPD units arrived on scene where dining hall staff said that someone had been looking through the fridge but that the soda in question had been paid for.

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, UPD received a report that a suspicious light was at the entrance to the boardwalk near Sugden. Upon investigation, officers concluded the light was the mosquito trap light.

A complainant stated that a student was caught vaping from an E-pen on Tuesday, Jan. 16. The matter was turned over to Student Conduct for further review. On Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 7:28 a.m., four posters with the text ‘It’s okay to be white’ were found posted in Merwin Hall. The individual who has been posting them was identified on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 2:04 p.m. The student is being referred to Student Conduct for posting the flyers without campus permission.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, a driver exiting the garage down the ramp hit a vehicle that was pulling out. This vehicle was then pushed into a third car, which was then pushed into a fourth car. No injuries were reported.

Two trash cans in Garage B were knocked over on Jan. 18. Security cameras show footage of two individuals kicking over one trash can on the first floor and throwing a second trash can off the second floor. Both incidents occurred near the elevators.