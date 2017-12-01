Police Beat: Stray cows, alien mask, and allergic reaction

On Nov. 17 a complainant called UPD and stated that two black cows were walking along the roadway outside of Garage B in South Village.

An officer was able to herd the cows to a brush area.

The owner of the cows said they could get to campus around 12 p.m. to retrieve the bovine visitors.

Lee Control called UPD on Nov. 18 to report a female suffering an allergic reaction in the Cohen Center ballroom.

An unknown subject administered an epi-pen to the female. The subject remained conscious and refused transport to a hospital.

On Nov. 19 an officer observed a pile of trash and painter’s tape covered in red spray paint on the fifth floor of Garage B in SoVi.

The officer walked down to the first floor of the garage where a blue Nissan with freshly painted red rims was entering the garage.

The officer stopped to talk to the car’s driver who said that he used spray paint to paint the tire rims and left the trash on the fifth floor. The officer issued the driver and warning and the driver cleaned up the trash.

A student’s mother called UPD on Nov. 19 and said that a male student who is known to be a drug dealer who goes by the alias “King Rhino” donned an alien mask and stood outside her daughter’s dorm room in Everglades Hall.

According to the mother, the male stood outside the dorm room door and stared at the door’s peephole for 20 to 30 minutes. The male then sat in the lobby for an unknown period of time where, according to the report, he was “extremely high.” UPD said they would review video footage and increase patrols that night.

On Nov. 20, UPD responded to a call about a female who felt like she was going to pass out in the SoVi dining hall. The female said she was taking a medication that can cause low blood pressure. She refused transport to a hospital but accepted a ride to her dorm.