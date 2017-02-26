Advertisement

Select Page

Police Beat: Suspicious student group, late night game, and laundry room surprises

By | Feb 26, 2017 | , | 0 |

Fight in Osprey Hall

On Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2:50 a.m., an RA advised UPD of a fight that had broken out on the fifth floor of Osprey Hall. UPD took the two male suspects into custody and drove them to Lee County Jail.

Ticketed

On Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2:07 p.m., a UPD officer issued a parking ticket at North Lake Village. The student whose car was being ticketed came out of the building and started screaming at UPD. Officers advised the student that he could explain his behavior in front of student code of conduct. The student crumpled the ticket and threw it into the back of his truck.

Laundry Room Surprises

On Monday, Feb. 13 at 3:22 p.m., a member of the maintenance staff called into UPD reporting that a motorcycle was parked inside the laundry room.

Late Night Game

On Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 3:21 a.m., a complainant called into UPD stating that he heard somebody hitting the South Village Gate with something big and heavy. UPD investigated to find four individuals were hitting the gate with a football.

Suspicious Student Group

On Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9:59 p.m., UPD received a call from housing administration informing of a report she received in reference to a group of male subjects dressed in white robes on the library green asking people what their nationality was.

Friendship House

On Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 2:02 a.m., an elderly homeless man came on campus by bus earlier in the day. He could not leave and was looking for a location to stay. UPD brought the man to Friendship House in Immokalee, where he could receive help.

Interior Decorators

On Thursday, Feb. 16 at 4:09 a.m., two students were found on the second floor of Garage B in possession of 3 signs stolen from Fort Myers Pier. The subjects admitted they had stolen the signs earlier that evening using a wrench and a pair of pliers. They planned on keeping the signs to decorate their house.

After Hours

On Thursday, Feb. 16 at 9:26 a.m., a complainant called UPD stating that there were solicitor booklets on the desks of several professor offices that had been locked. The complainant also advised that several business cards had been slid beneath the doors of four other offices.

Rate:

About The Author

News Staff

Related Posts

Marieb Hall receives $10 million donation

Marieb Hall receives $10 million donation

February 25, 2017

Photo stations appear on campus in honor of 20th anniversary

Photo stations appear on campus in honor of 20th anniversary

February 25, 2017

Search committee picks finalists for Bradshawâ€™s replacement

Search committee picks finalists for Bradshawâ€™s replacement

February 24, 2017

SG makes steps toward deeming FGCU a sanctuary campus

SG makes steps toward deeming FGCU a sanctuary campus

February 23, 2017

SG presidential candidates announced

SG presidential candidates announced

February 22, 2017

FGCU student arrested for aggravated battery and stalking

FGCU student arrested for aggravated battery and stalking

February 20, 2017

Police Beat: Preachers, McDonald’s, and oil spills

Police Beat: Preachers, McDonald’s, and oil spills

February 19, 2017

Naples company gifts scholarship for new program in honor of 20th anniversary

Naples company gifts scholarship for new program in honor of 20th anniversary

February 18, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews