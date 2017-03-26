Police Beat: Ticket trickster, disappearing drunkies, and more white nationalism posters

Washroom weed

On Sunday, March 12, UPD was requested to standby while a studentâ€™s dorm was searched. A small amount of a green leafy substance was found in the bathroom. All were field-tested and tested positive for marijuana and were turned over to housing.

Action movie

On Sunday, March 12, UPD received a call at 8:59 p.m. that a student was in violation of university rule. The student was in possession of two airsoft riffles, one airsoft shot gun, three or four airsoft handguns and two samurai swords. The reason why the student had these objects is because he was making a video for class. UPD allowed him to keep the items, but he had to take them to an off-campus location immediately.

More white nationalism posters

On Monday, March 13 at 8:34 a.m., UPD received a complaint that they saw two white nationalism posters near the boardwalk from Lot 7 toward Whitaker Hall. One of the posters were posted on one of the FGCU at 20 photo-op poles.

Sore loser

On Thursday, March 14 at 8:35 p.m., UPD received a call that there was a fight on the Rec 1 field. The complainant stated that after a game of flag football, one student went up to another student and punched him in the nose. The suspect left before UPD arrived. The victim didnâ€™t want to make a report or press charges and didnâ€™t request medical attention.

Eek, a leak

On Thursday, March 16 at 12:06 p.m., Lee County Sheriffâ€™s Office transferred a call to UPD saying that a green pickup truck on the first floor of Garage 4 was leaking fuel from the fuel tank on the back of the truck. UPD wasnâ€™t able to reach the owner of the vehicle until he got out of class. Environmental Health and Safety was contacted to create a Work Management Center order to clean the spill.

Keys, please

On Thursday, March 16 at 7:56 p.m., an individual in Garage 4 called UPD because he dropped his keys in the elevator shaft. UPD contacted the Physical Plant to retrieve his keys.

Disappearing drunkies

On Saturday, March 18 at 3:55 a.m., UPD received a call from a resident in Biscayne Hall stating that at least half a dozen individuals were playing loud music and keeping people up, possibly drunk. The subjects were gone once UPD arrived. But, at 4:42 a.m., the complainant called back to say the individuals were back. UPD canvassed the area once more and found nothing.

Reach for the sky

On Sunday, March 19 at 5:37 p.m., while on patrol, UPD saw a black male, possibly a student, attempting to videotape himself jumping off of the Veterans Pavilion. UPD made contact with the individual and warned him to stop jumping on the roof.

Ticket trickster

On Monday, March 20 at 8:50 a.m., parking enforcement was on patrol and noticed a white Ford truck in the Broadcast Building parking lot had already been ticketed. Upon further inspection, parking services noticed that the ticket was from October 2016. A new parking citation was issued.