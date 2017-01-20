Advertisement

Police Beat: Vanishing bike, marijuana mystery, and dumpster danger

Jan 20, 2017

(EN Photo / Matt Ricci)

Pink Skateboard Needs Loving Home

On Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 4:18 p.m., UPD officers found a pink skateboard in Garage 3. The item has yet to be claimed by its owner.

Out for a Stroll

On Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10:02 a.m., a complainant called into UPD to state that there was an elderly white male walking through the bottom floor of Garage 3. The male was reported to be wearing a white shirt that was up around his neck and small blue pants. Officers identified elderly male as a person who routinely walks the campus.

Vanishing Bike

On Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 5:56 p.m., a complainant called into UPD, reporting his bicycle had been stolen. The bike is reported to be a silver Giant Revel 2 with a handlebar light across its front. The bike has not been located to date.

Marijuana Mystery

On Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10:27 p.m., an officer reported a strong smell of marijuana near Alico Arena. An officer investigated the area but no marijuana was found.

Danger by the Dumpster

On Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 11:17 p.m., an RA advised UPD that she had heard someone scream “help me” from inside a vehicle parked by the dumpster outside South Village Eagle Hall. The RA reported she saw an arm come out of the door and go back in. UPD officers spoke to individuals in the car to discover everything was clear, the driver was simply picking up the passenger.

Dog in Lot 1

On Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10:13 a.m., a complainant reported to UPD that there was a vehicle parked in Lot 1 with a dog inside. The officers were unable to locate the owner, but noted that the air conditioning was on in the car. The dog appeared to be in no kind of distress, and UPD officers believed the dog to be okay.

Ghosts at College Club Loop

On Friday, Jan. 13 at 1:14 a.m., UPD received two calls within minutes of each other advising of a group of individuals who were screaming/chanting/practicing for some kind of event. The group’s noise woke several residents. When a UPD officer canvassed the area, no one was seen or heard.

Pocket Dial

On Friday, Jan. 13 at 12 a.m., UPD officers were advised that two calls had been made to 911 with no voice contact. Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported hearing shuffling sounds, believing the incident to be a pocket dial.

