President Bradshaw responds to bias-based incidents

Mar 22, 2017

On Wednesday, March 22, five days after nine faculty members raised concerns about racially charged posters being placed around campus, President Wilson Bradshaw publicly responded to the bias-based incident.

In the fifth of a series of letters titled “From the President’s Desk – Biased-Based Incidents,” Bradshaw closed the message stating, “This does not just happen. It has to be intentional, and the necessary personal commitment and leadership are shared by all of us.”

According to records obtained by Eagle News, the public announcement was preceded by an email from Bradshaw to the nine faculty members — Dr. Kevin Aho, Farshad Aminian-Tankei, Kristine De Welde, Nicola Foote, Sharon Isern, Arsalan Mirjafari, Scott Michael, Jaffar Ali Shahul-Hameed, and Sachiko Tankei-Aminian.

Bradshaw’s reply read, “While since October I have written to our students, faculty and staff with five such messages of strong repudiation of bias and hatred, I will not make it a practice to publicly respond to each incident of a flyer or graffiti on campus.”

