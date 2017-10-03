President Martin calls for Toll’s resignation as Provost

Ron Toll, FGCU’s highest ranked academic officer since 2008, has been terminated from his position of provost and vice president of academic affairs.

In a letter given to Toll on Monday, President Martin said, “Based on my review and observations, it is quite evident to me that as the institution continues its journey, a change in leadership has to be made.”

President Martin’s office sent out an email to students on Monday, Oct. 2, announcing that Dr. Ron Toll, “after nine years of dedicated service, Dr. Ron Toll will return to the faculty following a well-earned sabbatical leave.”

According to the email, Martin will appoint an extended Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, but until then, Dr. Bob Gregerson, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences will be Acting Provost.

Toll has been the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs since 2008, and his position includes overseeing key offices like Library Services, WGCU Television and Radio, Graduate Studies and Admissions, the Office of the Registrar and many more.

As Vice President for Academic Affairs, Toll has worked with 514 full-time faculty members, 260 part-time faculty, 272 full-time staff and 123 part-time staff, according FGCU’s official website. The branch of Academic Affairs receives 63 percent of the university’s E&G budget.

Toll has also served as a faculty member teaching Marine Sciences courses.

Some other changes include the creation of a Division of Student Success and Enrollment Management by combining units and functions and the Office of Human Resources reporting to the Vice President for Administrative Services and Finance rather than the Vice President and General Counsel.

Martin also addressed the Emergent Technologies Institute and how it will remain a university-wide program, but will be under the administration of the Dean of the Whitaker College of Engineering.

“None of these changes in any way should imply past failure or shortcoming,” Martin said. “They are intended to improve effectiveness and efficiency as FGCU matures into a major university.”

Martin said more changes are likely to come.

“I’ll continue to consult with student, faculty and staff leaders; the deans; and others as changes are considered and implemented.”