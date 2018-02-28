Presidential Hopefuls

FGCU Student Government Elections are in full swing, with voting open to all students through Thursday, March 1 at 5 p.m.

Current Student Body President, Jalisa White is running for a second term alongside running mates Nick Deguzman for vice president and Ted Michel for treasure. Opposing candidates incldue Nick Vargas and his running mates Alexandra Sao for Student Body Vice President and Patrick Maguschak for Treasurer.

Meet the parties and their platforms.

SOAR: Student Services, Outreach, Advocacy and Representation.

Student Services: Free printing cads, make the library 24 hours a day four day a week, Revamp the Cohen Center, improve campus WiFi, Give Registered Student Organizations access to view funding the account, parking safety and efficiency.

Outreach: Eagle’s voice, partner with communications and marketing to provide headshots for students, work with athletics to develop a more student-centered experience, partner with Resident Housing Association, National Residence Housing Honorary, and the Office of Housing and Resident Life to help increase summer engagement and continue to grow community partnerships.

Advocacy: Increase FGCU’s presence on FSA and other statewide initiatives, mental health, advocate for better professor and class selection, sustainability, advocate for more LGBTQ resources

Representation: Addition of country flags in the library to help increase cultural awareness, host a Veterans appreciation event, ensuring Senate represents the majority of the Student Body, include more students on university wide committees and SG Dean’s meetings, Student surveys to inform Student Government on how student want their $11.50 credit hour spent.

Action: Academic excellence, Civic Engagement, actions for tomorrow, improved student government, outreach, new beginnings.

Academic excellence: Adopt the tutor matching service program, internal mentoring programs within colleges, supply free Scantrons, Blue Books and Green Books, ‘SMART Snacks’ in the library during finals.

Civic Engagement: Increase recycling and waste bins around campus to promote a cleaner campus, monthly serve days with the Fort Myers Dream Center, create a late-night student ride (Eagle Watch) operated by electric Polaris Gem Cars, Install LED Promotional screens on campus to help market student life vents and eliminate paper marketing.

For Tomorrow: Create a campus police review board that is comprised of students, faculty and community members, create a strategic plan for an alumni hall to increase alumni interaction, advocate for the successful and sustainable construction of the new campus recreation center.

Improved Student Government: Create performance-based evaluations for all of Student Government branches, monthly open forums on the library lawn to discuss student concerns, establish a student government recruitment committee to increase interest in the organization, develop a five-year student government strategic plan that aligns with the currently adopted FGCU strategic plan.

Outreach: Incorporate the SWFL community for an on-campus homecoming parade festivity, engage with local high school student government associations, expand university advertisement in the community to promote a “college presence” with the city, partner up with local business to increase student job opportunities.

New Beginnings: Push for medical amnesty to be adopted on campus, install parking garage capacity counters to increase efficiency, establish a structure for student organized tailgates during athletic events, build an FGCU fountain in the center of the library lawn, dedicated to the Griffin family, to represent the heart of our campus, implement ‘Swipe Out Hunger’ – a method to donate unused meal plan swipes to FGCU students in need.