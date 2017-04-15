Advertisement

Preview: Women’s golf at ASUN Women’s Golf Championship

By | Apr 15, 2017 | | 0 |

Following a fifth place finish at the John Kirk Panther Intercollegiate, the FGCU womenâ€™s golf team heads to Braselton, Georgia to compete in the ASUN Womenâ€™s Golf Championship from Sunday, April 19 to Tuesday, April 18.

Led by Kelsey Holbert, who finished eighth in the Eaglesâ€™ fourth top-five finish of the spring season, the Eagles come into the Championship fresh off of a two-week break from competition.

Last year at the ASUN Womenâ€™s Golf Championship in Kissimmee, the Eagles put together a program-best second place finish.

Propelling FGCU to a second place finish a year ago, Megan Blonien and Madeline Marck-Sherk will look to replicate their top 10 finishes at last yearâ€™s ASUN Championship and lead the Eagles to a strong performance at this yearâ€™s ASUN Championship.

About The Author

Miguel Rodriguez

Miguel Rodriguez is a sophomore communications major at FGCU. Miguel is from Lyndhurst, New Jersey, and has lived in the Cape for seven years. Rodriguez would one day like to be an anchor for Sportscenter on ESPN. Miguel supports Real Madrid, Arsenal, the Lakers, the Yankees, the Jets, and Orlando City Soccer Club. When not watching his favorite teams in action or covering sporting events, Miguel likes to play FIFA and spend time with friends, and family.

