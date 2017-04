Preview: Women’s golf at ASUN Women’s Golf Championship

Following a fifth place finish at the John Kirk Panther Intercollegiate, the FGCU women’s golf team heads to Braselton, Georgia to compete in the ASUN Women’s Golf Championship from Sunday, April 19 to Tuesday, April 18.

Led by Kelsey Holbert, who finished eighth in the Eagles’ fourth top-five finish of the spring season, the Eagles come into the Championship fresh off of a two-week break from competition.

Last year at the ASUN Women’s Golf Championship in Kissimmee, the Eagles put together a program-best second place finish.

Propelling FGCU to a second place finish a year ago, Megan Blonien and Madeline Marck-Sherk will look to replicate their top 10 finishes at last year’s ASUN Championship and lead the Eagles to a strong performance at this year’s ASUN Championship.