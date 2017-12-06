Select Page

Programming board closes the semester with Marvel vs. DC on the library lawn

Dec 6, 2017

The world of comics is coming to FGCU this Thursday, as Programming Board presents Marvel vs. DC on the lawn.

The event, marks the last event closing the semester, according to PB.

“It’s really exciting,” Cariana Bever said. “I cant wait for this event and many more.”

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., students will be able to enjoy boneless wings, custom Frisbees and can stop for a chance to win Marvel or DC bracelets.

The event will be held on the Library Lawn.

