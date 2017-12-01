Select Page

Programming Board to turn FGCU into a winter wonderland

By | Dec 1, 2017 | | 0 |

Programming Board to turn FGCU into a winter wonderland
(EN gif / Rachel Iacovone)

On Friday, Dec. 1, FGCU will host its 4th annual Winter Wonderland event on the library lawn from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The event will include a cappuccino cart, snow globes, fried Oreos, stuff- a-penguin, a mechanical reindeer, free t-shirts and plenty more.

The event is the brainchild of FGCU’s programming board, and has attracted a larger crowd each winter since its inception four years ago.

In 2016, the event drew more than 1,000 students and PB is hoping the attendance will only increase.

“I am very excited for this coming Friday’s Winter Wonderland,” Programming Board President Nick DeGuzman said. “What truly sets this year apart are all of the amazing new things we are having. Myself and the entire Programming Board Executive Board are looking forward to bringing winter to Florida, but more importantly helping students create lasting memories at this year’s Winter Wonderland.”

Rate:

About The Author

Alexandra Figares

Related Posts

Police Beat: Stray cows, alien mask, and allergic reaction

Police Beat: Stray cows, alien mask, and allergic reaction

December 1, 2017

Hello Black Friday

Hello Black Friday

November 22, 2017

FGCU’s seventh-annual Gobbler 5k kicks-off Thanksgiving festivities

FGCU’s seventh-annual Gobbler 5k kicks-off Thanksgiving festivities

November 22, 2017

Thanksgiving campus hours

Thanksgiving campus hours

November 22, 2017

The man behind the megaphone

The man behind the megaphone

November 17, 2017

Panel discusses white supremacy in post-Obama era

Panel discusses white supremacy in post-Obama era

November 17, 2017

Greek life’s fate hangs in the balance

Greek life’s fate hangs in the balance

November 15, 2017

What’s Poppin’? Episode 3

What’s Poppin’? Episode 3

November 13, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement