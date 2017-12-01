Programming Board to turn FGCU into a winter wonderland

On Friday, Dec. 1, FGCU will host its 4th annual Winter Wonderland event on the library lawn from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The event will include a cappuccino cart, snow globes, fried Oreos, stuff- a-penguin, a mechanical reindeer, free t-shirts and plenty more.

The event is the brainchild of FGCU’s programming board, and has attracted a larger crowd each winter since its inception four years ago.

In 2016, the event drew more than 1,000 students and PB is hoping the attendance will only increase.

“I am very excited for this coming Friday’s Winter Wonderland,” Programming Board President Nick DeGuzman said. “What truly sets this year apart are all of the amazing new things we are having. Myself and the entire Programming Board Executive Board are looking forward to bringing winter to Florida, but more importantly helping students create lasting memories at this year’s Winter Wonderland.”