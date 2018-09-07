Select Page

Rapper Mac Miller found dead at 26

By | Sep 7, 2018 | | 0 |

Photo courtesy of thesource.com

Staff Report

Rapper Mac Miller has been found dead of an apparent drug overdose, according to TMZ.

The 26-year-old rapper was reportedly found dead after a friend made a 911 call from Miller’s house, authorities told TMZ.

Miller had reportedly been having issues with substance abuse for some time and was said to have been struggling since he and popstar Ariana Grande broke up after a two-year relationship earlier this year, which he talked about in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

No other information has been released about the artist’s death at this time.

