Renaissance Academy announces 2017 schedule

Classes at FGCU have began, and the Renaissance Academy at FGCU is open for spring term enrollment.

The Renaissance Academy is an academy where adults can enroll in noncredit classes to continue their educational experience.

Its creation is part of FGCU’s mission of “cultivating lifelong learning and the discovery of new knowledge.” All of the revenue generated at the academy is used to benefit the university.

The academy itself offers a variety of courses from finding your creativity to managing stress with hypnosis.

“Our goal is to find something interesting, something affordable, something that is available to just about anybody,” said Renaissance Academy Director John Guerra.

Guerra has a test that he gives to students in the academy which involves challenging students not to find at least one class in the course catalog that is of their interest. Til this day, Guerra said there has not been a student to beat his challenge.

From his personal experience, Guerra said that as a teacher at the academy, one of the best days he’s ever had is when someone walks up to him and says, “I’m a PHD. I’ve gone to school for most of my life or I have been an educator most of my life. I have taught in the university level, and I have to tell you this is one of the most fun, interesting and dynamic experiences I’ve ever had.”

Courses at the academy vary from being a one-day class to course with a series of classes. The average class size is between 20 to 25 students.

Courses available through the Academy include ones focusing on archaeology, art, business, the arts, psychology, science, foreign languages and history.

The Salke Renaissance Art study group is a part of the academy. Part of the study group’s activities this semester involves four lectures with experts, where students will discuss aesthetics, the art of Norman Lewis and much more.

Classes are held in several locations such as Naples, North Naples, Bonita Springs, Marco Island and Estero.

In addition to paid courses, the Academy typically offers free classes at the Naples Center and the Atrium Center in Fort Myers once a month. Pre-registration is required for such a class.

Individuals also have the ability to purchase annual and seasonal memberships, as well as course bundles.

The academy itself offers travel opportunities as well. Students enrolled can visit many destinations that include: Germany, Scotland, Japan, Cuba, Venice and the city of Bordeaux in France.

Future plans involve expanding class locations to be offered in the Glades and Hendry county region.

Currently, courses are offered in a variety of locations in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties.

Students can also be a distance-learner and enroll online at http://RegisterRA.fgcu.edu. For more information regarding registration, programs offered, and cost, visit http://www.fgcu.edu/racademy/index.html.