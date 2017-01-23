Retirement workshop to be held at Cohen Center

The Office of Continuing Education & Off-Campus Programs at FGCU will host a four-module professional development workshop on Financial Strategies for Successful Retirement.

The 4-workshop will have two opportunities to participate: Tuesdays, Feb. 7, Feb. 14, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28 6:30 p.m. â€“ 9 p.m. at the Cohen Center; and Thursdays, Feb. 9, Feb. 16, Feb. 23 and March 2 at the FGCU Naples Center on 5th Ave.

Admission to the workshop series cost $79 for singles and $99 for couples.

The sessions will teach participants about financial basics, retirement income, investments, risk management and estate planning.

The course includes a comprehensive Financial Strategies for Successful Retirement workbook.

Founding partner of Findley Wise Wealth Management and managing director of UBS Wealth Management Kenneth J. Wise will be the course instructor.

According to their official site, FGCUâ€™s Office of Continuing Education & Off-Campus Programs is committed to satisfying the professional development needs of Southwest Florida workers through affordable and diverse learning opportunities.

For registration information, call 239-425-3270, email [email protected] or visit www.fgcu.edu/ced.