Retirement workshop to be held at Cohen Center

By | Jan 23, 2017 | , | 0 |

(EN Photo / Rachel Iacovone)

The Office of Continuing Education & Off-Campus Programs at FGCU will host a four-module professional development workshop on Financial Strategies for Successful Retirement.

The 4-workshop will have two opportunities to participate: Tuesdays, Feb. 7, Feb. 14, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28 6:30 p.m. â€“ 9 p.m. at the Cohen Center; and Thursdays, Feb. 9, Feb. 16, Feb. 23 and March 2 at the FGCU Naples Center on 5th Ave.

Admission to the workshop series cost $79 for singles and $99 for couples.

The sessions will teach participants about financial basics, retirement income, investments, risk management and estate planning.

The course includes a comprehensive Financial Strategies for Successful Retirement workbook.

Founding partner of Findley Wise Wealth Management and managing director of UBS Wealth Management Kenneth J. Wise will be the course instructor.

According to their official site, FGCUâ€™s Office of Continuing Education & Off-Campus Programs is committed to satisfying the professional development needs of Southwest Florida workers through affordable and diverse learning opportunities.

For registration information, call 239-425-3270, email [email protected] or visit www.fgcu.edu/ced.

Luke Janke

Luke Janke is a super senior studying journalism at FGCU. When heâ€™s not listening to podcasts, heâ€™s busy producing his own podcast, Full Pulp. Concerts and music are at the forefront of his horizon, and when thereâ€™s an ounce of free time youâ€™ll find him in his home studio laying down tracks for his music project, Bull Moose Party. As a self-proclaimed nihilist, his affinity for death is emphasized by the authentic squirrel skull found on his desk in the newsroom.

