Advertisement

Select Page

Ringling Bros. announces final shows

By | Jan 18, 2017 | , | 0 |

Ringling Bros. announces final shows
Big Cat Trainer Alexander Lacey poses with two lions that Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus use during their performances. The circus announced that it will hold its final shows in May 2017. (Photo courtesy of Feld Entertainment)

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced that it would no longer use elephants in its performances in January of 2016. On Jan. 14, circus’ parent company, Feld Entertainment Inc., revealed that it would hold its final shows in May 2017.

The circus’ final shows will be held in Providence, Rhode Island at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center on May 7 and at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on May 21.

According to Feld Entertainment Inc. press release, the removal of elephants from the circus act contributed to a decline in ticket sales, which, along with high operating costs, “the circus an unsustainable business for the company.”

When the elephants were removed from the shows in 2015, it was announced that the animals would be retired to Ringling’s Center for Elephant Conservation.

The reason for the elephants’ removal was due to complicated patchwork of laws enacted by local governments to protect elephants and other exotic animals. Another factor was the overwhelming outcry over the unfair treatment of performing animals.

Although the treatment of elephants was widely protested, they were a major attraction for the circus. According to the press release, their removal contributed to “a decline in ticket sales greater than could have been anticipated.”

“This was a difficult business decision to make, but by ending the circus tours, we will be able to concentrate on the other lines of business within the Feld Entertainment portfolio,” Feld Entertainment’s Chief Operating Officer Juliette Feld said in the press release.

Feld’s Entertainment’s portfolio includes Marvel Universe Live!, Monster Jam and Disney On Ice.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Ford

Emily Ford is a senior at Florida Gulf Coast University majoring in communication with a concentration in public relations and minoring in journalism. Emily has been apart of the Eagle News team since freshman year, helping out with design and photography and since sophomore year, Emily has been the production manager. When not in the newsroom, Emily can be found at a concert that primarily focuses on the teen angsty bands we all enjoyed in middle school (i.e. All Time Low), binge watching a television series on Netflix from the comfort of her couch, or at Disney World spending all her money and meeting all the different characters. Emily also has an unhealthy addiction to Starbucks so if needed, check at a nearby location first.

Related Posts

Student Government discusses budget for next school year

Student Government discusses budget for next school year

January 18, 2017

Gene Cernan, last man to walk on the moon, dead at 82

Gene Cernan, last man to walk on the moon, dead at 82

January 16, 2017

Alumni aim to revolutionize personal training

Alumni aim to revolutionize personal training

January 15, 2017

Police Beat: Break in, masked men, and vaping

Police Beat: Break in, masked men, and vaping

January 14, 2017

Moonlight on the Marsh lecture series to focus on water

Moonlight on the Marsh lecture series to focus on water

January 13, 2017

UPD releases composites of sexual battery suspects

UPD releases composites of sexual battery suspects

January 13, 2017

Search for new FGCU president continues

Search for new FGCU president continues

January 13, 2017

North Lake Commons to be renamed in honor of FGCU Foundation Board of Directors member

North Lake Commons to be renamed in honor of FGCU Foundation Board of Directors member

January 12, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent Tweets

  • #FGCU women’s basketball rides strong second half for eighth-straight win. Read more:eaglenews.org/sports/fgcu-wo…Er https://t.co/nEZLfMkLPl
    19 hours ago • ReplyRetweetFavorite
  • .@FGCU_IceHockey sweep Michigan State, stay unbeaten through 19 games. Read more: eaglenews.org/sports/eagles-… https://t.co/ZY8Ot6SgKQ
    20 hours ago • ReplyRetweetFavorite
  • RT @FGCU_ENTV: #ENTV's first meeting of the semester is TOMORROW at 4:30 p.m. in McTarnaghan Hall room 201. Hope to see you there! https://…
    23 hours ago • ReplyRetweetFavorite
  • Gene Cernan, last man to walk on the moon, dead at 82. Read more: eaglenews.org/news/national/… https://t.co/RPeYae1C3v
    2 days ago • ReplyRetweetFavorite
  • RT @FGCU_ENTV: Want to join #ENTV? Email [email protected] for more information on how to get involved! 🎥
    3 days ago • ReplyRetweetFavorite
Follow @fgcueaglenews

Recent from Instagram