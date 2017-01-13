Search for new FGCU president continues

The FGCU Board Of Trustees held a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Among the various topics discussed, a pressing topic revolved around the university’s ongoing search for a new president.

The BOT revealed details in regards to seeking out qualified candidates for FGCU President Wilson Bradshaw’s replacement.

Daniel Heimmermann and Ken Harmon are prospective candidates, however, Board of Governors Chancellor Marshall Criser ruled that it was imperative to seek out one or more qualified candidates for the position, in accordance with the Board of Governors Regulations.

In consequence to the aforementioned circumstances, applications for qualified candidates are open from Jan. 30 to 31. The President Search Advisory Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 to discuss updates and details regarding additional candidates.

During the meeting, PSAC Chair Ken Smith said that there are more than a dozen candidates waiting to apply.

“Most likely those new candidates will not apply until the 30th to 31st of Jan,” said Smith.

The BOT will conduct interviews on campus on Feb. 15 and 16, depending on how long the interviews take and on Feb. 28, the BOT will approve an additional candidate satisfying the BOG’s requirements.

“The Committee will meet to discuss this (and) will include previous advanced candidates Ken Harmon and Daniel Heimmermann,” Bradshaw said. “They are still both interested in the position.”

Bradshaw’s last day in office is June 30 – compelling the PSAC to explore options for promising candidates. The new president will take office on July 1.