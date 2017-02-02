Advertisement

Second burglary plagues Garage B

A second burglary has occurred in Garage B in South Village.

UPD Chief Steven Moore sent an email to students, faculty and staff on Thursday, Feb. 2 regarding an auto burglary that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m.

According to the email, UPD received a report of the burglary, which occurred on the second floor of Garage B in South Village.

Burgalary

(Photo courtesy of FGCU UPD)

According to the email, UPD received video surveillance footage of two suspects spent about two hours going from car to car checking for unlocked vehicles and taking items from cars.

If information is found regarding the suspects, contact UPD Detective Anderson at 239-590-1956. Tips can be made anonymously through the Silent Witness Program at 239-590-1906, or through the Guardian Eagle Safety App.

Check back with Eagle News for more on this developing story.

(Photo courtesy of FGCU UPD)

(Photo courtesy of FGCU UPD)

(Photo courtesy of FGCU UPD)

(Photo courtesy of FGCU UPD)

