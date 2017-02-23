Advertisement

Select Page

SG makes steps toward deeming FGCU a sanctuary campus

By | Feb 23, 2017 | , | 0 |

SG makes steps toward deeming FGCU a sanctuary campus
(EN Photo / Brad Young)

In the midst of President Donald Trump’s immigration ban, members of FGCU’s Student Government discussed SG Resolution 1617-002, Mutual Respect, a resolution that could potentially make FGCU a sanctuary campus, during their meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Sanctuary campuses, modeled after sanctuary cities, help shield undocumented students from being deported.

The resolution, which was presented to senators in first reading on Tuesday, Feb. 14, focused on respecting other students and the diversity included on campus.

“In our deliberations, we respect each other and diversity, we support mutual respect for diversity and people of other backgrounds,” the resolution said.

According to a Fusion report, students from over 100 campuses have signed petitions demanding that their schools become sancturaries.

Garrette Parsons, the SG Appropriations Chair, verbally expressed her support of the resolution to her peers during the meeting.

“We keep saying that we’re going to do this, so I want us to do this,” Parsons said. “I don’t want us to pass this and not do anything about it. If we say that we’re going to look into stuff and actually do things, we need to do it.”

Sen. Antonia Jacobse also expressed her desire to pass the resolution.

“I think we all understand the importance of this bill,” Jacobse said. “Moving forward, as the previous senator said, yes, this is a step, but it’s only a first step.”

Jacobse went on to describe the resolution as a foundation for a more inclusive FGCU.

“This is the foundation of that environment of inclusivity and diversity that our school was founded on,” Jacobse said.

Upon first vote, the resolution didn’t pass. After being ammended, however, it passed.

“It’s our responsability as senators and as the representatives of every single student on campus regardless of background, regardless of anything,” Jacobse said. “We are representatives of every student.”

Rate:

About The Author

Taylor Crehan

Taylor Crehan is the News Editor of Eagle News. She’s a sophomore majoring in journalism from Pembroke Pines, Florida. She loves spending time with friends and listening to music. When she’s not in the newsroom, she’s either quoting SpongeBob Squarepants or thinking about New York City.

Related Posts

SG presidential candidates announced

SG presidential candidates announced

February 22, 2017

FGCU student arrested for aggravated battery and stalking

FGCU student arrested for aggravated battery and stalking

February 20, 2017

Police Beat: Preachers, McDonald’s, and oil spills

Police Beat: Preachers, McDonald’s, and oil spills

February 19, 2017

Naples company gifts scholarship for new program in honor of 20th anniversary

Naples company gifts scholarship for new program in honor of 20th anniversary

February 18, 2017

FGCU students gather to protest Trump’s immigration policies

FGCU students gather to protest Trump’s immigration policies

February 17, 2017

How two FGCU freshman turned an idea into a business

How two FGCU freshman turned an idea into a business

February 17, 2017

Alumni address concerns with former presidential search candidate Tom Grady

Alumni address concerns with former presidential search candidate Tom Grady

February 16, 2017

Pioneering faculty reflect on FGCU’s changes

Pioneering faculty reflect on FGCU’s changes

February 16, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews