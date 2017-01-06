UPDATE: (Jan. 6, 2:30 p.m.) It was confirmed by CNN that at least five are now dead.
Check back with Eagle News for more on this developing story.
At least three people were killed and at least nine were injured in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, Jan. 6.
According to CNN, the airport was evacuated and the shooter is now in custody.
The airport tweeted at 1:16 p.m. that “there is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim.”
There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area.
— Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017
According to Broward County Sheriffs Twitter, a call was received around 12:55 p.m. about shots being fired.
Communications received a call around 12:55 p.m. about shots fired at 100 Terminal Drive at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood Int'l Airport.
— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017
Fort Lauderdale airport has suspended all services temporarily.
All services are temporarily suspended at #FLL. Please contact your air carrier about your flight information. https://t.co/Uwbaa6n6aB
— Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017