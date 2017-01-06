UPDATE: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, at least 5 dead

UPDATE: (Jan. 6, 2:30 p.m.) It was confirmed by CNN that at least five are now dead.

At least three people were killed and at least nine were injured in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, Jan. 6.

According to CNN, the airport was evacuated and the shooter is now in custody.

The airport tweeted at 1:16 p.m. that “there is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim.”

According to Broward County Sheriffs Twitter, a call was received around 12:55 p.m. about shots being fired.

Fort Lauderdale airport has suspended all services temporarily.

 

