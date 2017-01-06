UPDATE: (Jan. 6, 2:30 p.m.) It was confirmed by CNN that at least five are now dead.

Check back with Eagle News for more on this developing story.

At least three people were killed and at least nine were injured in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, Jan. 6.

According to CNN, the airport was evacuated and the shooter is now in custody.

The airport tweeted at 1:16 p.m. that “there is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim.”

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

According to Broward County Sheriffs Twitter, a call was received around 12:55 p.m. about shots being fired.