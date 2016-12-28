‘Singin’ in the Rain’ star Debbie Reynolds dies at 84

Debbie Reynolds, the Oscar-nominated actress-singer passed away on Dec. 28 at Cedars-Sinai Hospital. She was 84.

Reynolds was the mother of the late Carrie Fisher, who died on Dec. 27.

Reynolds was rushed to the hospital after a suspected stroke the day after her daughter died.

Reynolds rose to fame from her role in the 1952 classic “Singin’ in the Rain” and 1964’s “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” for which she received an Oscar nomination for best actress. Reynolds received the SAG lifetime achievement award in January 2015.

But, amidst all of Reynold’s success, her private life was at the center of one of the decade’s biggest scandals when then-husband, singer Eddie Fisher, left her for Elizabeth Taylor in 1958.

Reynolds also starred in “The Debbie Reynolds Show,” which launched in 1969, and though it only lasted one season, it was the star’s first major TV project. Reynolds was also known for her role in “Halloweentown,” as the beloved grandmother who helped her granddaughter save a town from supernatural creatures.

Reynolds leaves behind her son, Todd Fisher, a TV commercial director from her marriage to Eddie Fisher; and granddaughter, actress Billie Lourd.

“She’s with Carrie,” Todd Fisher told TMZ.