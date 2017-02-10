Sole original presidential candidate drops from running

The search for Wilson Bradshaw’s replacement continues to lengthen, as Daniel Heimmermann, the sole remaining original candidate for FGCU’s presidency, dropped out on Friday, Feb. 10.

Presidential Search Advisory Committee chair Ken Smith sent an email to all students, faculty and staff regarding Heimmermann’s withdrawal.

Included in the email was a statement written by Heimmermann explaining his decision.

“After much reflection with my family, we have decided that it would be best for me to withdraw from the president search at Florida Gulf Coast University,” Heimmermann said. “I have appreciated the opportunity to meet the search committee and your consideration of my candidacy.”

Heimmermann was interviewed during the PSAC’s first round of on-campus interviews in fall 2016 and was one of two chosen to be brought forward to the Board of Trustees.

Heimmermann is the second candidate to drop out this week. Kelli McCormack Brown, who was approved by the PSAC during its meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, withdrew from the search on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The PSAC will be interviewing the nine remaining candidates on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and Thursday, Feb. 16.