Advertisement

Select Page

Sole original presidential candidate drops from running

By | Feb 10, 2017 | , | 0 |

Sole original presidential candidate drops from running
(EN Photo / Kim Smith)

The search for Wilson Bradshaw’s replacement continues to lengthen, as Daniel Heimmermann, the sole remaining original candidate for FGCU’s presidency, dropped out on Friday, Feb. 10.

Presidential Search Advisory Committee chair Ken Smith sent an email to all students, faculty and staff regarding Heimmermann’s withdrawal.

Included in the email was a statement written by Heimmermann explaining his decision.

“After much reflection with my family, we have decided that it would be best for me to withdraw from the president search at Florida Gulf Coast University,” Heimmermann said. “I have appreciated the opportunity to meet the search committee and your consideration of my candidacy.”

Heimmermann was interviewed during the PSAC’s first round of on-campus interviews in fall 2016 and was one of two chosen to be brought forward to the Board of Trustees.

Heimmermann is the second candidate to drop out this week. Kelli McCormack Brown, who was approved by the PSAC during its meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, withdrew from the search on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The PSAC will be interviewing the nine remaining candidates on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and Thursday, Feb. 16.

Rate:

About The Author

Taylor Crehan

Taylor Crehan is the News Editor of Eagle News. She’s a sophomore majoring in journalism from Pembroke Pines, Florida. She loves spending time with friends and listening to music. When she’s not in the newsroom, she’s either quoting SpongeBob Squarepants or thinking about New York City.

Related Posts

Search committee advances 10 candidates for president position

Search committee advances 10 candidates for president position

February 10, 2017

FGCU students team up with Fort Myers Police Department to host unity walk

FGCU students team up with Fort Myers Police Department to host unity walk

February 9, 2017

Alumni Whitney Knight signs with Atlanta Dream

Alumni Whitney Knight signs with Atlanta Dream

February 9, 2017

Terry Tempest Williams returns to FGCU after 12 years

Terry Tempest Williams returns to FGCU after 12 years

February 8, 2017

Students discover mold at The Reef, receive little help from management

Students discover mold at The Reef, receive little help from management

February 8, 2017

FGCU initiates its first official Homecoming Week with ‘Make Your Mark Monday’

FGCU initiates its first official Homecoming Week with ‘Make Your Mark Monday’

February 7, 2017

South African wildlife veterinarian speaks at FGCU

South African wildlife veterinarian speaks at FGCU

February 5, 2017

Police Beat: Bagpipes, drunk driving, and Uber adventures

Police Beat: Bagpipes, drunk driving, and Uber adventures

February 4, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews

Recent from Instagram