Student Government 2017 Election voting opens

Voting has officially begun for the 2017 Student Government Election.

Voting began atÂ 9 a.m.Â on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Students interested in voting for a new Student Body President, Vice President and Treasurer may now do so either in person or online.

To vote in person, students can go to Cohen Center 247. Online voting can be done through EagleLink.

Eagles can also select several senators representing the five colleges at FGCU on the ballot.

On Monday, Feb. 27, SG uploaded a video to YouTube explaining how to cast a vote online. Current Student Body President Thieldens Elneus was featured in the video, explaining how to participate in the election via EagleLink.

Voting ends on Thursday, March 2. Election results will be announced atÂ 7 p.m.Â on ThursdayÂ in the Cohen Center Fish Bowl.