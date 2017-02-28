Advertisement

Select Page

Student Government 2017 Election voting opens

By | Feb 28, 2017 | , | 0 |

Voting has officially begun for the 2017 Student Government Election.

Voting began atÂ 9 a.m.Â on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Students interested in voting for a new Student Body President, Vice President and Treasurer may now do so either in person or online.

To vote in person, students can go to Cohen Center 247. Online voting can be done through EagleLink.

Eagles can also select several senators representing the five colleges at FGCU on the ballot.

On Monday, Feb. 27, SG uploaded a video to YouTube explaining how to cast a vote online. Current Student Body President Thieldens Elneus was featured in the video, explaining how to participate in the election via EagleLink.

Voting ends on Thursday, March 2. Election results will be announced atÂ 7 p.m.Â on ThursdayÂ in the Cohen Center Fish Bowl.

Countdown till voting closes

Day(s)

:

Hour(s)

:

Minute(s)

:

Second(s)

Rate:

About The Author

Taylor Crehan

Taylor Crehan is the News Editor of Eagle News. Sheâ€™s a sophomore majoring in journalism from Pembroke Pines, Florida. She loves spending time with friends and listening to music. When sheâ€™s not in the newsroom, sheâ€™s either quoting SpongeBob Squarepants or thinking about New York City.

Related Posts

Police Beat: Suspicious student group, late night game, and laundry room surprises

Police Beat: Suspicious student group, late night game, and laundry room surprises

February 26, 2017

Marieb Hall receives $10 million donation

Marieb Hall receives $10 million donation

February 25, 2017

Photo stations appear on campus in honor of 20th anniversary

Photo stations appear on campus in honor of 20th anniversary

February 25, 2017

Search committee picks finalists for Bradshawâ€™s replacement

Search committee picks finalists for Bradshawâ€™s replacement

February 24, 2017

SG makes steps toward deeming FGCU a sanctuary campus

SG makes steps toward deeming FGCU a sanctuary campus

February 23, 2017

SG presidential candidates announced

SG presidential candidates announced

February 22, 2017

FGCU student arrested for aggravated battery and stalking

FGCU student arrested for aggravated battery and stalking

February 20, 2017

Police Beat: Preachers, McDonald’s, and oil spills

Police Beat: Preachers, McDonald’s, and oil spills

February 19, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews