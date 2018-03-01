Advertisement

Student Government Election results are in: Jalisa White wins second-term

Mar 1, 2018

Jalisa White wins a second term as FGCU’s Student Body President, alongside Nick Deguzman as the newly elected Vice President.

Check back with Eagle News for the full story.

