Advertisement

Select Page

Student Government Elections are underway

By | Feb 22, 2018 | | 0 |

The 2018 Student Government elections are in full swing, as the election cycle began on Feb. 20 at 12:01 a.m. The elections serve to announce who will take office for the 2018-2019 academic school year.

Incumbent Student Body President Jalisa White has announced her candidacy under the SOAR party on Feb. 20, along with running mates Nick DeGuzman for Vice President and Ted Michel Student Body Treasurer.

SOAR stands for Student services, outreach, advocacy and Representation. Running against the SOAR party is Nick Vargas for Student Body President, Alexandra Sao for Vice President and Patrick Maguschak for treasurer.

Action stands for academic excellence, civic engagement, improved students government, action for tomorrow and outreach and new beginnings. To be eligible for candidacy, applicants are required to be in good academic and disciplinary standing, have a 2.5 GPA for undergraduates and 3.0 for graduates, must be enrolled in at least nine credit hours (six for graduate students) and attend a mandatory meeting. .

Elections will be held over three consecutive days, and students who are interested in voting can submit their vote on EagleLink.

Rate:

About The Author

Alexandra Figares

Related Posts

American Democracy Project: Restorative dialogue

American Democracy Project: Restorative dialogue

February 22, 2018

Student Government hosts candlelight vigil for Stoneman Douglas

Student Government hosts candlelight vigil for Stoneman Douglas

February 21, 2018

Student Government to host a vigil honoring Marjory Stoneman Douglas victims

Student Government to host a vigil honoring Marjory Stoneman Douglas victims

February 20, 2018

Police Beat: Fire alarms, otters and Port-a-Potty escape

Police Beat: Fire alarms, otters and Port-a-Potty escape

February 16, 2018

Four FGCU students to compete in Hult Prize competition

Four FGCU students to compete in Hult Prize competition

February 15, 2018

FGCU to start first football club

FGCU to start first football club

February 14, 2018

Meet Samson, FGCU’s therapy dog

Meet Samson, FGCU’s therapy dog

February 2, 2018

Police Beat: Stolen soda, alligator crossing, and suspicious light

Police Beat: Stolen soda, alligator crossing, and suspicious light

January 25, 2018

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement