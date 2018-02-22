Student Government Elections are underway

The 2018 Student Government elections are in full swing, as the election cycle began on Feb. 20 at 12:01 a.m. The elections serve to announce who will take office for the 2018-2019 academic school year.

Incumbent Student Body President Jalisa White has announced her candidacy under the SOAR party on Feb. 20, along with running mates Nick DeGuzman for Vice President and Ted Michel Student Body Treasurer.

SOAR stands for Student services, outreach, advocacy and Representation. Running against the SOAR party is Nick Vargas for Student Body President, Alexandra Sao for Vice President and Patrick Maguschak for treasurer.

Action stands for academic excellence, civic engagement, improved students government, action for tomorrow and outreach and new beginnings. To be eligible for candidacy, applicants are required to be in good academic and disciplinary standing, have a 2.5 GPA for undergraduates and 3.0 for graduates, must be enrolled in at least nine credit hours (six for graduate students) and attend a mandatory meeting. .

Elections will be held over three consecutive days, and students who are interested in voting can submit their vote on EagleLink.