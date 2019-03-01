Student Government elections results are in

By Alexandra Figares and Sean C Porter

Josh Ballin is the newly elected Student Body President, alongside Kayla Reiter as the newly elected Vice President, officially closing the 2019 Student Government election cycle.

Both Ballin and Reiter ran unopposed during the 2019 election and won with 684 votes under the Green Blue and You Party.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to serve the student body,” Ballin said. “Whether we ran opposed or unopposed, it didn’t really make a difference. We stuck to our game plan and we made sure we got out every single day to talk to students and make sure that we found out what it is that they are passionate about.”

Reiter says running either opposed or unopposed didn’t change how they planned to run.

“We took this as an experience to get to know the students instead of trying to sell to the students,” Reiter said. “We took it as an opportunity to let the students know what we stand for and our opportunity to make a difference”.

Seven senatorial candidates, Jaimes Veneziale, Lauren Bradley, Katie Slominski, Ostin Justice-Young, Melek Mondol, Jillian Butler and Katie Riley also ran with the Green Blue and You Party.

They have all received seats.

The Green Blue and You party announced its candidacy on Feb. 19 and introduced five pillars into its platform: Culture, diversity, outreach, sustainability and one team one you.

Some platforms the Green Blue and You highlighted is increasing student discounts in the community, phasing out plastic straws, the food pantry expansion, introducing more LYFT discounts and increasing Student Government transparency among other things.

“We plan on meeting with administration to see which platforms will get done faster and which platforms will take more time,” Ballin said. “The ones that can be done faster, are ones we are going to try and take head-on first, and the ones that are going to take more time, we are going to meet with the different departments to make sure each are done perfectly.”

