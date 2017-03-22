Student Government Senate passes memorial resolutions

The FGCU Student Government Senate unanimously passed, in a meeting Tuesday night, nine memorial resolutions commemorating students who have lost their lives.

Before the resolutions passed, Sen. Paul Olivera made a sentimental statement to his fellow senators.

“I would appreciate if you all could support these resolutions,” Olivera said. “I know it would mean a lot for my family and I.”

The resolutions honor the lives of Paulina Derengowski, Ryan Wendler, Alejandro “Alex” Diaz, Sebastian George Ramos, Nadia Anderson, Ian Davis, Rebeca Olivera, Michael Bizub, Kaaren Toutant by displaying papers across campus describing individuals by name, date of birth and date of passing.

Rebeca Olivera, the sister of Sen. Paul Olivera, passed away on Sept. 5 in Monterrey, Mexico.

In honor of his sister, Paul established the Rebeca Olivera Memorial Scholarship Endowed Fund by raising over $17,000 with the help of others.

It is unknown when the resolutions will come into effect.