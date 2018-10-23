Advertisement

Student Government Supreme Court overturns Alumni Traditions Bench

Oct 23, 2018

By Alexandra Figares

The Student Government Supreme Court has unanimously overturned a controversial Senate Bill.

After about three weeks of deliberation, the Court released the official opinion on Senate Bill 1819-008: Alumni Traditions Bench, halting the bill’s funding.

“It is important to note that the issue in this case does not lie in the merits of the bill or the bench itself,” Chief Justice Shane Broadstone said. “The issue lies in the verbal offer (whether one with concrete substance or a careless off-hand comment) of a benefit during the bills final reading.”

Check back with Eagle News for updates.

