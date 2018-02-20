Student Government to host a vigil honoring Marjory Stoneman Douglas victims

Student Government will host a vigil this evening in honor of the victims who died after a lone gunman walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and killed 17 people.

The vigil, which will take place on the Library Lawn at 9 p.m., will include speeches from MSDHS alumni, prayers, poems and will offer CAPS services on site.

“This shooting happened so close and affected so many students who attended the high school,” Student Body President Jalisa White said. “We felt it was necessary to show our love and support while honoring the lives lost.”

According to police reports, on Wednesday, Feb. 14, former MSDHS student Nikolas Cruz (19) walked into the school and fired at students and classroom windows with an AR-15 rifle.

The shooting is one of the deadliest school massacres since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, according to TIME.

FGCU Dean of Students Michele Yovanovich said about 90 students have graduated from MSDHS, and 37 currently live on campus.

The day of the shooting, Yovanovich sent an email to the former MSDHS students offering her support and invited them to visit the Dean of Students Office (DOSO) on a walk-in basis.

“Words cannot express the deep sadness associated with a horrific situation such as this,” she said. “The fact that it occurred so close to home and that you likely still know people there at the high school makes the situation even more upsetting.”

Though the shooting impacts every student differently, White said FGCU’s resources like Student Government, CAPS and DOSO are prepared to help.

“I’m sure my thoughts reflect many others,” White said. “It’s such a tragedy and I’ve been praying for peace and strength for their families. I’m still speechless that this keeps happening in our country.”

In memory of:

Alyssa Alhadeff (14) – Student

Scott Beigel (35) – Geography teacher

Martin Duque Anguiano (14) – Student

Nicholas Dworet (17) – Student

Aaron Feis (37) – Assistant Coach

Jaime Guttenberg (14) – Student

Chris Hixon (49) – Athletic Director

Luke Hoyer (15) – Student

Cara Loughran (14) – Student

Gina Montalto (14) – Student

Joaquin Oliver (17) – Student

Alaina Petty (14) – Student

Meadow Pollack (18) – Student

Helena Ramsay (17) – Student

Alex Schachter (14) – Student

Carmen Schentrup (16) – Student

Peter Wang (15) – Student