Student sexually battered in North Lake parking lot

FGCU UPD was notified of a sexual battery that took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 in North Lake Village.

According to the crime alert UPD sent out to faculty, staff and students, two suspects in the parking lot attacked the victim. Suspect one sexually battered the female victim while suspect two acted as the lookout. The two suspects were last seen running from the scene.

Suspect one is described as a white male, approximately 20 years old, standing at 6 feet, thin build and wearing a blue baseball hat. The second suspect is described as a black male, standing at 5-feet-9-inches tall with light skin, medium build with short hair and wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and tennis shoes.

Eagle News has reached out to Chief Steven Moore of UPD and Susan Evans, the official spokesperson of FGCU, for the official incident report and is waiting for a response.

Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to contact Detective Joseph Anderson at 239-590-1956 if they have any information on this case.

Check back with Eagle News for more on this developing story.